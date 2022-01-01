Ice-T revealed his secret to a successful marriage on Twitter, Friday, after celebrating his 21st anniversary with Coco. The rapper says that its all about choosing the right partner.

"Marriage is like Casting for a Movie," he wrote, when asked for his secret by a fan. "You gotta pick the ONE who’s ready for ALL the scenes…"

Ice-T and Coco were married in 2002 and renewed their wedding vows on June 4, 2011. The couple welcomed their first child in 2015, a daughter named Chanel. They also starred in their own reality TV series, Ice Loves Coco, for three seasons.



Anna Webber / Getty Images

"Can you believe we been together for 21 years!!" Coco wrote on Twitter. "Today is our Anniversary! Its been a great Adventure with you honey. The love is indescribable. Cheers to a lifetime with you! I love you my boo boo."

"Yep.. Today’s our Anniversary.. Love is Love," replied Ice-T.

Ice-T currently stars in Law & Order: SVU as Odofin "Fin" Tutuola, a sergeant in the Special Victims Unit of the New York Police Department, and is also working on a new album for his group Body Count titled, Merciless.

