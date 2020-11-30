Coronavirus is a myth until it hits close to home. Ice-T knows this from witnessing it first-hand. The OG rapper and actor took to Instagram yesterday where he revealed that his father-in-law, Coco's dad, caught a bad case of coronavirus. What's worse is that he was an anti-masker who firmly believed that COVID-19 wasn't serious.

"My father-in-law ‘Coco’s dad’ was a serious ‘No Masker’ COVID hit him," Ice-T wrote alongside with a photo of his father-in-law with an oxygen mask. "Pneumonia in both lungs.. 40 days in ICU close to death.. Now he’s on Oxygen indefinitely. Ohhh he’s a Believer now.. #COVIDisNotAGame."

Ice-T's tweet left Twitter divided with some individuals lacking sympathy towards an anti-masker who caught COVID while others continue to insist that the virus is a hoax. We've witnessed some of our favorite artists combat the virus including Scarface. He beat his battle with coronavirus, though it left him with kidney failure.

"Some people think a Mask is a sign of weakness.. My homie @BrotherMob who had it, told me.. “Ice, your Gangster can’t fight this shit…..” I heard him loud and clear," he added.

As they say, it's now what you say, it's how you say it but people weren't really feeling Ice-T's delivery on this one. Maskless Twitter began attacking the gangster rap pioneer for using his family member as an example of the effects of coronavirus.