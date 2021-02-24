Soon after celebrating his 63rd birthday, West Coast legend icon Ice-T has decided to share his final thoughts on Rush Limbaugh, roughly a week after his death. On Wednesday, February 17, the conservative radio personality passed away at the age of 70 after a year-long fight with lung cancer. Limbaugh — known for his controversial stances on race, the LGBTQ+ community, white privilege, and more — and his legacy was celebrated by many conservatives following his passing, but others, like Ice-T, are remembering the contentious remarks that Limbaugh was known for making.

Yesterday, Hip-Hop's Original Gangsta went through his Twitter archives and brought back a nearly nine-year-old tweet in light of Limbaugh's passing. The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit veteran simply wrote, "Bring that Tweet Back.." as he quoted a 2012 tweet that read, "Rush Limbaugh said he was impressed I knew the word 'tyranny'... He's a racist piece of shit."

Almost a full decade later, it's clear that Ice-T is keeping the same energy that he has always had towards Limbaugh, but in Hip-Hop culture, name-dropping and talking down about the dead isn't typically a good look. What are your thoughts on Ice-T's final statement regarding the late Rush Limbaugh?

