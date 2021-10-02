They may not be conventional parents, but Ice-T and his wife Coco Austin enjoy their lifestyle. The Rap icon and his model wife have been married for almost 20 years and they share a five-year-old daughter, Chanel. The proud parents often share images and videos showing their fun family moments, but they have also found themselves being ridiculed by the public over their parenting choices.

People have criticized them for allowing Chanel to continue to breastfeed and recently, Ice-T and Coco took even more hits when they showed off Chanel's acrylic nails. In an interview, Ice-T seemed unbothered.

"Rule one on the internet, do not pay attention to anything anyone says on the internet," Ice-T said during a visit to The View. "Worry about the people that walk up to you and say things in your real life. Those are the people you should be concerned with. The internet is the world, it's the world talking. I don't pay attention."

"Everybody parents differently. Like I say, every house has its own constitution. We're doing okay, our baby's ok," he continued. Later, he drove his point home. "I always love when people say, 'They say.' Who's they? The internet? I don't pay attention to the internet."

Watch it below.