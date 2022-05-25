Ice-T went back and forth with a user on Twitter, Wednesday, after the hater labeled Ice-T a sell-out. In response, the rapper called the user a "bum" and trolled him over his profile picture.

"CLASSIC ICE COLD FACT: ‘Don’t worry about what people Think about you… Cause they probably don’t Think about you that much anyway…,’" Ice-T innocently tweeted.



Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

"You a disgrace to gangsta rap Fin you sold the culture out for the TV check," the hater wrote, to which Ice-T fired back, "Lol… Says a Bum sitting on somebody else’s car. Clownass."

Ice-T has played NYPD Detective/Sergeant Odafin Tutuola on the NBC police drama Law & Order: Special Victims Unit since 2000. He's also appeared on multiple reality shows over the years.

Ice-T got backup from his followers, one of whom called the rapper, "my favorite O.G."

"Yep… The Game must first be Comprehended, then Implemented. Pay Attention," Ice-T wrote in response.

Ice-T wasn't the only one in his family dealing with haters on social media, this week. On Tuesday, his wife, Coco Austin, dealt with users criticizing her parenting choices after she pushed her 6-year-old daughter, Chanel, on a stroller.

In her own post, she labeled the response “ridiculous."

Check out Ice-T's interaction with the fan on Twitter below.