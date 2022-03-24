Gas prices across North America have skyrocketed amidst the conflict in Ukraine. Many are fed up with these horrific prices, and it is going to be a long time before anything changes for the better. Whenever you go to the pump, it pretty well feels like you are being robbed blind, especially since the price of one gallon is sometimes more than the hourly minimum wage.

One person who has been feeling the effects of the hike as of late is hip-hop legend Ice T. The artist turned actor went to Twitter today with a tweet that had many thinking the icon had been robbed at a gas station. In a classic case of misdirection, Ice T noted that he was being robbed due to the price of gas, and not because of an actual person.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

"I was robbed at a gas station in NJ last night," Ice T began. "After my hands stopped trembling..I managed to call the cops and they were quick to respond and calmed me down..... My money is gone.. the police asked me if I knew who did it..I said yes.. it was pump number 9…"

Needless to say, many fans feel the exact same way as Ice T right now. After all, spending hundreds of dollars on gas every month just isn't economical, especially in these uncertain financial times.

Hopefully, Americans and Canadians find some relief from these gas prices, soon.