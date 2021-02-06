mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Ice-T Cosigns New Artist Zieme For "That’s The Way It’s Got To Be (Body and Soul)"

Abby Wright
February 06, 2021 14:21
That’s The Way It’s Got To Be (Body and Soul)
Produced by Mad Rome

Zieme is certainly destined for greatness with the approval of Ice-T behind him.


When Ice-T sees talent in someone, we all know it’s time to listen up. This year, the prolific hip hop artist has taken new R&B singer Zieme under his wing to help jump-start his career, and his influence is apparent after hearing Zieme’s new single “That’s The Way It’s Got To Be (Body and Soul)”. The track and subsequent music video premiered on February 1st, and people were quick to notice similarities between Zieme and other classic R&B artists. 

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

These similarities are no surprise, however, since Zieme is the nephew of two members of the 80s R&B group The Force MDs. The group is known for two major 80s quiet storm classics, “Tender Love,” and “Love Is A House.” Zieme grew up listening to classic R&B tunes from his uncles, and drew influence from his childhood that was surrounded by music. 

It’s obvious that Ice-T saw Zieme’s potential from day one, since he has essentially become the rap god’s protégé. Ice-T is set to be the executive producer on Zieme’s upcoming project Butter Smooth, which will release on Valentine’s Day. Apparently, Zieme has a plan to modernize a lot of the music from his childhood on the new project, so it will certainly be interesting to hear how he plans to bring the classics into 2021. With Ice-T as his mentor, he is sure to succeed. 

Scott Gries/Getty Images

Listen to “That’s The Way It’s Got To Be (Body and Soul)” and watch the music video below. 

Quotable Lyrics
I’m quite aware of what I’m asking of you
And I don’t think it’s a crime
Asking you to be mine, yeah 

