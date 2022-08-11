Ice-T always has a hot take. After Former President Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago estate was raided by the FBI on Monday, the rapper just had to weigh in.

Ice-T took to Twitter, his favorite platform for voicing his plethora of opinions, once her heard the news. "Fed's raided Mar-A-Lago. Oh shit.... Shit's poppin off," the Law and Order star wrote. He followed up the tweet with another fourteen minutes later, referencing his 1987 Crime Pays hit "6 'N The Morning." "'6 n the Morning Feds at your door.....'" he joked.

On Monday, Trump informed the world that the FBI had raided his Palm Beach, Florida estate. According to the New York Times, the agents broke into one of Trump's safes which contained boxes of classified documents from Trump's time in the White House. The documents are the property of the National Archives, an agency which Trump has dragged his feet to cooperate with. By keeping the documents, Trump was possibly violating the Presidential Records Act.

Not surprisingly, Trump wasn't thrilled about the raid, which happened while he was up in New York. "After working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate," the former president wrote in a scathing statement. "Such an assault could only take place in broken, Third-World Countries. They even broke into my safe!" Trump proceeded to call the investigation politically motivated and a "witch hunt," which he has called many of the investigations into his conduct before.

Many other celebrities have weighed in on the news. Questlove posted a meme about the raid to his Instagram, which you can check out below.

