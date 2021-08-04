Ice-T had time today. The Law & Order: SVU star decided to clap back at critics who recently took issue with his wife, Coco Austin, still breastfeeding their 5-year-old daughter occasionally. Coco confirmed that she's still breastfeeding in a recent interview in US Weekly, receiving a fury of backlash from trolls online ever since.

Ice-T took to social media to defend his wife and daughter this morning, first sharing a picture with the words: “Jealousy will have people hating on someone that they should be learning from.” When a follower wrote, “Not sure that I’m jealous of a 5 yr old breastfeeding,” Ice-T shot back, “You are.. You’ve never sucked a pretty titty.”

He later chimed in and said his daughter eats real food, but stills likes to suck on moms breast every now and then, just like he does.

“News Flash! I’m still Breastfeeding! Every chance I can….,” the star said. “News Flash! We feed Chanel FOOD…, She just likes to suck moms boob every now and then… Me Too!!!” he added right after that.

Coco Austin recently opened up about continuing to occasionally breastfeed Chanel, calling it “a big bonding moment for a mother and your child.” “Why take that away from her? … If she doesn’t want it, all right, that’s where you stop it,” she said. “But I’m not just going to say no.”

