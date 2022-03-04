Def Jam has been overdue for a fighting game for quite some time now. The now-iconic fighting game franchise has been the topic of reboot discussions ever since the last title, Def Jam Icon, flopped relentlessly after changing everything fans loved about the game back in 2007.

But a lot has changed since then, including the entire roster of Def Jam, the landscape of music, and gaming as a whole, just to name a few things. Regardless, there have been numerous calls for the game to come back as a sequel to where Icon left off or as a new thing altogether. But with west coast icons Snoop Dogg & Ice T, they're thinking more about a possible franchise reboot.

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Microsoft

In a Twitter post, Ice T pondered the possibility of Def Jam coming back to modern consoles, rebooted, and would "be a huge hit all over again." The legendary actor/rapper's tweet did numbers and caught the attention of some of his contemporaries who were also featured in the game, such as Snoop Dogg.





Snoop took the post one step further and commented on the Shaderoom repost, saying, "Def Jam, let me make it happen.I'm the only one capable. Of making it do what it do, I told you all this last year or do I have to make a death row. Game."

It's super early to tell whether or not Ice T's efforts will result in a brand new version of the beloved franchise, and we will probably have to wait a couple more years to see what happens. But be sure to sound off in the comments below and let us know who you want to see in a possible reboot of the Def Jam fighting franchise.