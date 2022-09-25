Ice Spice responded to criticism of her recent performance at Rolling Loud in New York City, where she was brought on stage by Fivio Foreign. Spice is best known for her viral hit, "Munch (Feelin’ U)."

"I’m not a hater I want everyone to win I really do… soooooo can someone please get ice spice some stage presence coaching & breath control training please," one Twitter user who caught the attention of the Bronx rapper tweeted in response to a clip of Spice's appearance at the festival.

In reply, Spice commented on a repost of the tweet writing, "She fried," with a fries emoji.

After the user's post put her under fire from Spice's supporters, she tweeted: "Y’all will close ur ears, eyes & nose to pretend like the facts is hate but will never close ya mouth. y’all don’t know the definition of a hater… it’s YOUUUU you’re the fkn haters. Telling the truth ain’t hating. 90% of the idiots I block follow me. Ur fkn obsessed fans."

Spice's popularity has soured over the last month since the release of "Munch (Feelin’ U)." She even was flown out to Toronto, Canada by Drake to appear at OVO Fest.

Check out Spice's response to the criticism below.