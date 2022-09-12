Her star is beginning to shine as Rap's new "it" girl on the block, and rather quickly, Ice Spice is already finding herself entangled in controversy. The "Munch (Feelin U)" rapper has an infectious, viral hit on her hands and people from across the globe have been singing the chorus for weeks. A co-sign from Drake would help catapult her into social media stardom and now, she's taking to festival stages, as she just appeared at Rolling Loud Toronto.

Like many others vying for their spots on Rap's ranks, Ice Spice can't avoid those who try to paint her as a difficult artist. Recently, an alleged promoter complained that the rapper pulled out of a show because apparently, today's price is not yesterday's price.

"Due to matters out of our hands Ice Spice will no longer be attending the party," Phil Lalor wrote. "As her status and song continue to grow daily her team has decided to pull her off numerous shows. They feel that she's a much bigger artist than she was at the time she took some of her bookings. In 3 weeks her price has gon from 4k to 15k."

He added that Spice would also be pulled from "the tour with Blove because they feel like she is a bigger artist than him."

DJ Akademiks reposted the message and it didn't take long for his followers to jump into the comment section with complaints about Ice Spice only having one song, but she emerged with a "cap" emoji to suggest that the person was lying.

Check it out below.



