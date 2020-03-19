Ice Cube understands more than anyone that sports fans need something right now. Every single sports league in the world is shut down and there is a huge gap in the market. In order to tide people over, it appears as though Ice Cube and Big3 entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz are looking to create a special tournament in April.

Both men are working with TV networks right now and it's being reported that 16-22 players could be a part of a 3-on-3 tournament that would take place in Los Angeles. This tournament would feature players who have tested negative for the Coronavirus. To make things more interesting, the players would be placed in a quarantine house and their stay would be turned into a reality TV show. Any player who breaks quarantine would be subject to imminent dismissal from the tournament.

“As long as we can protect the players, which we will do through proper testing and quarantine, Ice cube and I feel we can give fans some safe, entertaining brand of basketball to get everyone through this pandemic,” Kwatinetz said via Yahoo Sports. “Cube and I have been in the entertainment business for 30 years. This is our job. People want to be entertained with all we’re going through and enjoy our sports. We think this will help.”

It remains to be seen whether or not this will actually happen although if it does, it will certainly be some much-needed entertainment.