52-year-old Ice Cube has found himself in some hot water with a handful of Twitter users. Earlier this weekend, it seems that the internet rediscovered an eyebrow-raising reality series from 2006 by the name of Black. White. that was executive produced by the former NWA rapper.

"What's it like to walk not just in another man's shoes, but in another man's skin?" the series synopsis asks readers. "That's the question this series asks as it transforms through extensive makeup work a Black family into a white family and vice versa."

For the duration of the experiment, the two families live together, and once the makeup comes off, they're given an opportunity to discuss their experiences, which sometimes ends in heated drama (as all good reality TV does).

The series ran for just one season, consisting of six episodes – all of which can be found for free on YouTube. At the time of its release, reactions were mixed, and it's safe to say the internet has been divided, once again, over the FX reality show.

On one side of the argument, someone wrote, "[people] who didn't see the show wouldn't understand. It was for the [people] to briefly experience what it was like to be Black/white. Now the Black as white makeup looked terrible, but I know where Ice Cube was going with it."

"Why am I not surprised Ice Cube is behind this," another user wrote underneath a clip from Black. White., throwing some not-so-subtle shade the Compton-born star's way.

