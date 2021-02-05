Ice Cube has been a busy man, having officially delivered a new single at midnight -- "Trying To Maintain," a track that addresses topics like cancel culture, internet trolls, and more. It's no wonder he opted to address such topics, as Ice Cube was previously faced with a rabid mob following his decision to discuss his Contract With Black America with the then-President Donald Trump. And while he explained that Trump's administration was more willing to engage in the discussions at that time, it would appear that Cube is now moving to arrange a sit down with current President Joe Biden.

He confirmed as much during his first interview of the year, a conversation with Ryan Cameron on Majic 107. After explaining that he has zero interest in pursuing any political ambitions, Cube reiterates that he's singularly focused on ameliorating the circumstances of Black America. "I know this new administration is into helping all minorities," says Cube. "But I think Black people in this country are in a unique position. There need to be things, as far as specialty programs. You know me -- I'm all about reparations. It seems like a bad word to this administration, but we gotta change that...Add some fairness to the system."

Cube also addresses the backlash that stemmed from his conversation with Trump's team, confirming that was never him who reached out. "People was passionate, they were passionate about who they wanted to win," says Cube. "I know at the end of the day, whether a Democrat or Republican is in the White House, they still not looking at our agenda the right way. We still gotta get them to acknowledge and remedy the situation." He confirms that he's set to meet with Joe Biden, as the administration has officially reached out to him. "We gotta set the meeting," says Cube. "We gotta figure out when we can have this meeting...I believe it will go down this month. I'm available. Whenever they're ready, I'm there. "

Check out the legendary rapper talk politics, the Contract With Black America, and more, below.