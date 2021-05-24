The rap game wouldn't be the rap game if it wasn't for Ice Cube. The rapper's work with NWA to his early solo efforts like AmeriKKKa's Most Wanted are some of the most influential bodies of work of all time. Unfortunately, some of these records are now at the center of a new lawsuit filed by Sir Jinx. According to TMZ, the producer, who worked heavily on Death Certificate and AmeriKKKa's Most Wanted, is suing Ice Cube on claims that he's owed money over royalties.



Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Sir Jinx claims that he recently found out that he hasn't been getting paid the amount that he should have from his work with Ice Cube. He said that he's produced roughly 28 tracks for the rap legend over their tenure as collaborations. However, Jinx said that he didn't realize that he wasn't getting paid in full until 2019. Jinx added that he ended up reaching out to Ice Cube in order to settle the discrepancy but never received any of the money.

Jinx reportedly is seeking to get a judge to get proper accounting and get whatever amount he's owed into his pockets. Jinx added in the documents that he's sustained damages upwards of $100K.

Jinx was behind records like "No Vaseline," "True to the Game," "The Bomb," "It's a Man's World," and more. We'll keep you posted on any more updates.

