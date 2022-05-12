Ice Cube is no stranger to the silver screen. The rapper-turned-actor has played iconic roles in movies like Friday and Boyz n the Hood, and recently signed on to star in the new War of the Worlds movie and a third installment of Ride Along. Now, he's planning on adding even more projects to his upcoming roster, having signed a multi-picture deal with Luminosity Entertainment.

The first of these films will be Cube in My Head, a comedy in which Ice Cube will play himself as a voice which appears in a down-on-his-luck white guy's head after he's in an accident. The surreal movie will start production later this year as a joint venture between Luminosity and Cube Vision, Ice Cube's production company he co-founded with Matt Alvarez.

Ice Cube and Common at the premiere of 'Barbershop: The Next Cut' - Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

"Excited to be working with Elie [Samaha] (Luminosity co-founder) and his team to make some great movies, especially this one," Cube said in regards to the announcement. "Who couldn't use me in their head?"

Luminosity also expressed excitement about the deal, as Luminosity's Geno Taylor noted, "It is a privilege to be able to establish a partnership with an individual as talented and well versed as Cube. Looking forward to building a successful partnership!"

Although Cube hasn't been doing too much acting recently, he has a proven track record of making hits: films made by his Cube Vision production company boast a total of over $1 billion at the box office. Time will tell if Cube in My Head will follow suit, and if Cube's question will be answered- who doesn't want him in their head?

[via]