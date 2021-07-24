Ice Cube says that running the BIG3 basketball league is one of his biggest accomplishments and spoke about differentiating the league from the NBA in a new interview with Bossip. Cube also reflected on the BIG3's choice to implement the FIREBALL3 ruleset and he hopes to see it in the Olympics.

“We’ve needed the freedom to keep innovating without potential new fans thinking it was typical 3-on-3. Plus, we didn’t want our deep love and respect for the NBA to be misinterpreted by our use of different rules,” Cube said in Vegas after a game.

“We could never compete with the NBA any more than we could compete with the NFL or FIFA. We are the BIG3, our own unique thing. But that doesn’t mean FIREBALL3 can’t coexist with these sports and still be many fans’ favorite sport. We’re going to keep growing, keep building and keep putting the best athletes on the court. We hope that one day FIREBALL3 will be an Olympic sport too."

He also compared growing the BIG3 to other highlights during his career: “Doing music, I grew up with Dr. Dre living down the street and, I’m not saying that was easy, but I was in a position really to be right there. And, in movies, John Singleton just saw me one day and said ‘hey I wanna put you in a movie’ so that career took off with being discovered. This is something we had to conceive from scratch with all kinds of people telling us we were crazy…”

Earlier this month, Kanye West and Justin LaBoy were seen hanging out during a BIG3 game in Vegas.

