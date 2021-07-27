He has had his hand in all facets of the entertainment industry, but Ice Cube's basketball league Big3 has given him the most difficulty. The Rap mogul has dabbled in just a bit of everything from producing to directing to starring in blockbuster films to nabbing the No. 1 spot on the charts to touring the world. Yet, when Cube and Jeff Kwatinetz announced in 2017 that they were launching a 3-on-3 league featuring former NBA and international basketball players, some people gave them a side-eye.

The Big3 league has been gaining traction in its first few years, and Bossip recently caught up with Cube and asked him where the league ranked in the list of his career accomplishments. "This the biggest thing ever...and the hardest," he said.



Kevin Winter / Staff / Getty Images

"Doing music, I grew up with Dr. Dre living down the street from me, so, you know. Not saying that was easy but I was in a position to really be right there," he continued. Then, he mentioned why acting wasn't as tough, either.

"In movies, John Singleton saw me one day and said, 'Hey, I wanna put you in a movie.' So, that career took off, you know, with being discovered like that. This is something we had to conceive from scratch with all kind of people telling us that we was crazy, what are y'all doing, you rap what are you doin' in sports, you do movies and now you doin' basketball."

"So, we had to push this rock uphill. This has been the hardest thing I've ever done in my life." He added that the challenge is what makes it all worthwhile and "fun," and said it will feel "satisfying" once he "gets this league where it's supposed to be." Check out the clip below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BossipInterviews (@bossipinterviews)

[via]