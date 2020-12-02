It's been an odd year and there were many unexpected turns. Many of them related to the 2020 election. 50 Cent's short-lived endorsement of Trump didn't come as a surprise. What do you expect from a guy who made a whole record called "How To Rob" and titled his debut album, Get Rich Or Die Tryin'? What was shocking, though, was the Trump staffer who gave Ice Cube a shout out for his input on the "Platinum Plan."



Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Though Cube maintained that he didn't support Donald Trump, he faced plenty of backlash for the meeting. And then he slowly removed himself from the Internet because of it. Earlier today, he returned to Twitter with a video explaining his absence from the social media platform. "About 10 days or two weeks before the election, I pushed back all the way pretty much until now because I just felt there was a lot of noise, a lot of poison, a lot of people with they own agendas—personal agendas or party agendas—and they really wanted to attack me for what I was doing because it was outside of the line of what they was doing, or what they believed need to be done," he explained.

He elaborated even further, explaining that the Democratic party shouldn't be solely relied on to fix the problems affecting Black Americans. "It's bipartisan," he said. "You’re really trippin’ if you don’t look at both sides of the aisle and push both sides of the aisle to fix the problem."

And while he, once again, denied meeting with the Trump campaign for any tax-related purposes, he added that his Contract With Black America is being expanded on and modified. Cube acknowledged that there were aspects and areas that needed improvement from the original.

Check out his video below.