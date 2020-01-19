Ice Cube's project, the Big3, has been quite successful over the last few years thanks to a plethora of former NBA talents who have come together to create some entertaining 3-on-3 basketball. The league has television right, a large fanbase, and the backing of some very important figures. All of these elements have helped turn the Big3 into an overnight success. Heading into its next season, the Big3 is looking to make some lofty structural changes so that it can progress into something much bigger than it already is.

This past week, Ice Cube took to Twitter where he announced some of the changes fans can expect going into next season. As he explains, the league will be lowering its minimum age to 22 and will also allow for open tryouts which means fans off the street will have a chance to play with NBA-level talent.

Perhaps the most interesting new rule is how you can challenge a foul call by going one-on-one with a player. It's an interesting concept that will certainly have fans intrigued once the season rolls around. Overall, these are some pretty dope changes and we can't wait to see what the league has in store moving forward.

