Ice Cube's BIG3 basketball league has seen tremendous growth over the past four years and he doesn't intend on slowing down anytime soon. This season, the league went international for the playoffs as the Final 4 was played in Nassau, Bahamas at the Atlantis Paradise Island resort. It is one of the most beautiful places on earth and the championships were an overwhelming success as the Trilogy took home the title.

Now, Cube is looking to go bigger with his league and if you're a fan, there is a lot to be excited about. In an exclusive interview with HotNewHipHop, Cube spoke about his big plans for the league and how in the future, he wants to host a tournament called the "Big Cup" where teams from around the world could challenge the BIG3 in 3-on-3 basketball.

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

"More teams," Cube said when asked what he envisions for the league. "We're working on what we call the Big Cup, which is like the World Cup, but for 3-on-3 basketball. We invite countries from all over the world, submit teams and play the BIG3 rules. See who's the best in the world for real. And you know, just grow the brand, grow the fan base, make our sponsors happy. Make our partners, our players, and coaches, happy."

These are certainly ambitious goals although that is par far the course when it comes to Cube. He believes in his brand, and at this point, he has every reason to.

