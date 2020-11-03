He's been taking some heavy hits from the public following the revelation that he's been in contact with the Trump administration, and Saturday Night Live made sure to include Ice Cube on their recent episode. The rapper has recently stated that he was in talks with President Donald Trump's campaign in regards to Cube's "Contract With Black America." While Ice Cube has adamantly denied that he endorses Trump, many critics have refused to believe him, even after denouncing Trump and his policies.

View this post on Instagram #CWBA #contractwithblackamerica A post shared by Ice Cube (@icecube) on Oct 11, 2020 at 9:17am PDT

Over the weekend, Saturday Night Live decided to use Cube's recent headlines to bring in a few laughs. The long-running sketch comedy series also poked fun at Lil Wayne, a rapper who not only met with Trump but endorsed the President's controversial "Platinum Plan" for the Black community. In a sketch, SNL's cast members portrayed Cube and Weezy as they endorsed the President because of "taxes," even though Cube has continuously denied his support of Trump.

Cube retweeted a clip of the sketch and had a few words for the show. "F*ck you SNL...trying to reduce me to greed," the rapper wrote with three crying laughing emojis. SNL has faced backlash for ignoring Ice Cube's denials. Check out the clip below along with Cube's response.

