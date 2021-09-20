Actor and Comedian AJ Johnson, who famously appeared in movies like Friday and House Party, was pronounced dead at the age of 55. Johnson was reportedly found unresponsive at a store and was rushed to a hospital. So far, a cause of death has yet to be determined.

Friends, fans, and collaborators of Johnson shared tributes across the timeline following the news. DJ Pooh shared a gif of Johnson's character from Friday.Ice Cube took to social media where he shared some uplifting words about Johnson's work, as a successful comedian that made it out of Compton.

"Sad to wake up to the news about AJ Johnson passing away. Naturally funny dude who was straight outta Compton at the same time," he wrote, before offering an apology to him for not being able to include him in the final installment in the Friday series. "Sorry I couldn’t bring your character Ezal back to the big screen in Last Friday...," he wrote.

A rep for Johnson confirmed the news of his passing this morning with a statement shared to Deadline. "The world of comedy has truly been shaken, again. Our BH Talent family is heartbroken about the loss of the iconic legend of stage and screen Mr Anthony “AJ” Johnson. He has left with us amazing memories of his laughter, dynamic acting skills, but most of all his enormous personality and heart of gold," LyNea Bell said.

Along with his role as Ezel in Friday and E.Z.E in House Party, Johnson appeared in Menace II Society, The Jamie Foxx Show, and more.