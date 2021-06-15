Ice Cube Kept It Moving On "We Be Clubbin'"

Ice Cube officially turned 52 years old today, and it feels appropriate to highlight one of his many classic tunes on this milestone occasion. Though landing on one in particular is no easy feat, there's something about "We Be Clubbin" that resonates, a bouncy banger that went on to spawn several remixes -- including one with the late DMX.

For today, we'll be focusing on Cube's original version, as released on The Player's Club soundtrack in 1997. Produced by DJ Clark Kent and Dutch, the instrumental is perfect for Cube, simultaneously capturing his charisma and unapologetic presence. "Baby take my order," he sneers. "The only shark that swims in Henn, no water / Got ya daughter doin' shit you don't think she oughta / Gave the order to slaughter any ass like that / You know how the lonely act off the cognac."

Revisit this legendary record now, hailing from an era in which club bangers and gangsta rap often came together in an interesting way. Twenty-four years later, there's plenty to appreciate about "We Be Clubbin," so be sure to check it out and show Cube some birthday love on the big five-two.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Baby take my order

The only shark that swims in Henn, no water

Got ya daughter doin' shit you don't think she oughta

Gave the order to slaughter any ass like that

You know how the lonely act off the cognac