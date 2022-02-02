NFTs have seemingly taken over the world, and it appears that every time you turn around, another celebrity is attempting to sell you on the non-fungible token craze through their relentless promotions and their social media posts announcing which funky monkey they recently acquired. It can be extremely overwhelming. But, as a bit of counter to the NFT counter-culture, some public figures have dismissed the idea altogether.

Kanye West appeared to be one of the first rappers to denounce the digital art collection stating that his "focus is on building real products in the real world" and "do not ask me to a f****** NFT," leaving no room for interpretation in his takedown of the digital trend. Well, it seems that Ice Cube has joined Ye on his philosophy and decided that NFTs were "fake a** s***."





In a Twitter post, Ice Cube can be seen responding to an NFT-hopeful who posted pictures of iconic rappers Snoop Dogg, Biggie, Eminem and Ice Cube, to which the fan wished he could purchase; the picture as an "NFT collection." Wasting no time, Cube responded by saying that he wasn't interested. Ice Cube's stance comes off as a shock due to the ungodly number of celebrities who have become NFT advocates overnight, with little to no public figures resisting the spread of the latest internet trend.

(Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Everyone from Justin Bieber to Gucci Mane has touted NFTs as the most significant trend on the planet right now and hasn't stopped promoting them for a minute. On the other hand, Cube seems to be adamantly against the digital tokens and doesn't seem to be changing his stance anytime soon.





Only time will tell if NFTs were a mistake or not. Like most things on the internet, though, we shall see.