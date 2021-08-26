The Delta variant of the COVID-19 is ravaging through the United States. There are drastically increasing numbers of vaccinated and unvaccinated patients being admitted to hospitals, so much so that physicians and nurses are warning that they no longer have room to admit non-COVID-19 cases. Companies are cracking down on their policies as they require employees to have either negative COVID tests or vaccinations, and because getting the vaccine is a personal choice, the ongoing debate continues to roll through social media.

At the very least, it is being asked that citizens continue to use masks as they work, patronize businesses, travel, and gather together in groups. It is being reported that Ice Cube, in partnership with Derrick Armstrong of 115 Managament Inc., wanted to do their part to help Oklahoma's Bacone College as they enter into a new school year.



Patrick McDermott / Stringer / Getty Images

Bacone College tweeted their thanks by writing, “We are so grateful today Bacone received a donation of 2000 face masks for students from legendary rapper and actor @icecube and Derrick Armstrong of 115 Management. #maskupstaysafe #warriors #baconecollege.” The institution, like several others, will require masks on campus.

According to HipHopDX, the college's president, Dr. Ferlin Clark, spoke about the donation. “We are incredibly grateful to Ice Cube and Mr. Armstrong. This is a generous gift that comes at a time when this virus is experiencing a resurgence in our area,” Dr. Clark reportedly stated. “We are dedicated to keeping our students safe and healthy, and this will have a lasting impact on our efforts.”

Check out the college's tweet below.

