In life, we all take risks in order to reach our next milestones, and while they can prove to be difficult, many believe those risks are worthwhile. When Ice Cube decided it was time to part ways with N.W.A. in the late 1980s-early 1990s, he was frustrated with his experiences with the group but also determined to continue his career as a solo artist. We've heard stories about N.W.A. manager Jerry Heller being accused of not paying Cube all he was owed, and in a recent interview, the Rap legend explained taking the biggest chance in his career.

“I think leaving N.W.A., that was a big risk,” Cube told HipHopDX. “It could have went all bad from there after reaching the mountain top and you just kind of throw yourself off."



Raymond Boyd / Contributor / Getty Images

"So that could have went bad, but it taught me how to trust myself, trust what I see and what I believe. And I was dedicated to not letting this business change who I am," he continued. "I feel nothing is worth saving. Do what you feel or don’t do it. Don’t worry about the past or the future, just do what you feel. And you’ll be able to live with yourself at the end of the day, whether anybody like it or not. As long as you can live with yourself, that’s all that matters."

Cube's N.W.A. exit would spell contention between him and his former collaborators, and Hip Hop received diss tracks that turned into classics. Cube and Eazy-E were able to reconcile before the latter passed away from complications with HIV/AIDS in 1995.

