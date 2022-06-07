Ice Cube's BIG3 league has always sought to be innovative. The league contains some familiar faces from the NBA and there is no doubt that the three-on-three basketball has resonated with fans. Every year, the league gets bigger and the fact that the Finals were in the Bahamas last year is just further proof of that.

Now, Cube is implementing a brand ownership model for the various teams in his league. Essentially, fans can buy Forever Experience Action Token (FEAT) which is a cryptocurrency that is unique to each team. Once you've purchased this token, you are able to get part ownership of the team of your choice. No league is doing something like this, and Cube is looking to be an innovator in the space.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

As he recently told TMZ, Snoop Dogg is now a part-owner in the league as he recently bought some shares of the Bivouac. Cube is constantly bringing in new investors, and Snoop is now part of a large group that even includes the likes of Kanye West, who took in a BIG3 game last year.

Of course, Snoop and Cube are currently in the rap group Mount Westmore which is set to drop its debut album tomorrow, called Bad MFs. This is the latest album to be released through Blockchain technology, and more specifically, the Gala platform.

