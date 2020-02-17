Some of the NBA's best players were in Chicago last night for the annual All-Star game. In the end, Team LeBron defeated Team Giannis by only two points in what was one of the most exciting All-Star games we have ever seen. The rules for the final quarter are what ultimately made this game so entertaining. Essentially, they took the winning score after three quarters and added 24 in honor of Kobe Bryant. Whoever reached that score first, would become the winner. This also meant that the last quarter wasn't timed.

Ice Cube's league, the Big3, plays all of their matches without a timer. Whoever reaches 50 points first, wins. In light of this, Cube took to Twitter where he immediately took credit for the success of the all-star game. As he explains, without the Big3, the NBA wouldn't have been able to come up with such a great idea.

While we appreciate Cube's eagerness to take credit, it's important to point out that the NBA was playing by the Elam rule which was developed over ten years ago. This rule is used in The Basketball Tournament and various other leagues throughout the world. The Big3 technically plays by the Elam Rule although Cube seems to think otherwise.

Either way, the All-Star game was pretty amazing regardless of who deserves the credit.