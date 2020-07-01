He may be ruffling a few feathers with his latest stream of social media posts, but Ice Cube is out to defend his name. In an article he penned for The Daily Beast, reporter Marlow Stern accused the rap icon of having his team assault a rabbi. It was back in 2015 when Ice Cube was sued for $2 million over the alleged incident, but since the accusations surfaced, the rapper has always stated that he was innocent of the allegations against him.



Paras Griffin / Stringer / Getty Images

"It is hard to give Ice Cube the benefit of the doubt given the fact that his anti-Semitic activities have extended beyond the realm of the internet," Stern wrote in his article. "He’s an ardent supporter of Louis Farrakhan, one of the world’s most prominent anti-Semites, and, most troubling of all, the rapper and actor was accused in May 2015 of ordering his entourage to beat up a rabbi."

Cube took to Twitter to call out Stern. "The statement by Marlow Stern is a f*ckin lie. I never ordered my security to beat up anybody. Get your facts straight or I’ll see you in court you asshole." Then, the rapper shared a photo of the reporter and wrote, "This is Marlow Stern, the punk that’s out there pushing that poison." Ice Cube then shared photos of cease and desist letters to Stern from his lawyers that also included a request for a retraction. "Don’t play with me. This is just phase one." Check out his tweets below.