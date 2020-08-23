Following the Democratic National Convention, Ice Cube says the Democratic party has not yet done enough to prove they deserve the Black vote in the 2020 Presidential election.

“So, over the last four days the Democratic National Party held their convention,” Cube said in a three-minute video posted to his Twitter account. “Lot of people getting up there and talking and, everybody really eating it up, throwing their hands in the air like they just don’t care damn near. What I didn’t hear is, ‘What’s in it for us?’ What’s in it for the Black community besides the same old thing we’ve been getting from these parties? What’s in it for us, for real?

“I didn’t hear anybody mention a Contract with Black America, and I don’t know why because its one of the most comprehensive reform documents that have come around in a long time that could really address the problem. The way it looks, they don’t really have a problem. Everybody talkin’ about, ‘Get Trump out, get Trump out, get Trump out.’ If you vote, that’s gon’ happen on the first day. So, now what? Trump out, now what? What do we get in the first 100 days? That’s what we’re trying to figure out. What do we actually get that they could give us overnight like that?”

Featured speakers during the convention included former President Barack Obama, Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris, Presidential candidate Joe Biden, and more. Check out Cube's thoughts on the event below.

