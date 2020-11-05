With the results of the United States Presidential election still being counted, tensions are extremely high all around the country. This tension has particularly been concentrated on Twitter where various users have been obsessing about the results in key states such as Arizona, Nevada, and of course, Pennsylvania. Leading up to the election, President Trump garnered support from some of hip-hop's biggest stars, including Ice Cube who reportedly negotiated a huge deal with the president called the Contract With Black America.

Since news of this deal was reported, various activists and fans took to social media to denounce Ice Cube, who felt as though the artist was selling himself out just to get a bit closer to the President of the United States. The NWA rapper has been clapping back at this backlash and had some strong words this morning as he claimed Trump was about to commit $500 billion to the black community.

"Let me get this straight, I get the president of the United States to agree to put over half a trillion dollars of capital in the Black Community (without an endorsement) and N****s are mad at me?" Ice Cube asked on Twitter.

The artist was immediately flooded with some angry responses as many pointed to the actual piece of legislation that Trump signed onto. As Twitter user Andre Achat explained: "You obviously didn’t read this. Federal CONTRACTING opportunities not exclusive to blacks. I’m a black business owner. You didn’t do shit. Respectfully." US House Candidate Pam Keith was also upset with Ice Cube saying, "No. We’re mad at you because everything you think you “got,” was fairy dust. And in the attempt, you validated a racist monster and got him votes."

The rapper got a whole slew of similar comments and if there is one thing for certain here, it's that many are displeased with how he's handled this whole fiasco. If you're interested in finding out more about the Contract With Black America, you can read our breakdown, here.