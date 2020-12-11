With Ice Cube and T.I. being some of the strongest examples of successful rappers-turned-actors, it comes as no surprise that they'd be some of the many sending out condolences for the tragic loss of veteran actor Tiny "Deebo" Lister Jr., who died at the age of 62 years old yesterday (December 10).



Image: New Line Cinema/Getty Images

Cube has the most prominent history with Lister of the two emcees, having starred alongside him in the classic 1995 film Friday and its sequel Next Friday. "RIP Tiny “Deebo” Lister," Cube wrote on Twitter, following up more in-depth by adding, "America’s favorite bully was a born entertainer who would pop into character at the drop of a hat terrifying people on and off camera. Followed by a big smile and laugh. Thank you for being a good dude at heart. I miss you already." His message was also followed up with an art portrait of a classic scene in Friday where Lister's "Deebo" robs Red (played by DJ Pooh) of the chain his grandmother gave him. "What you got on my 40, homie?!" along with "...what chain?" will forever remain as some of the most classic lines in a hood comedy ever.

T.I. on the other hand brought things more to real life, lamenting about a recent run-in with Lister at his house. "Rest In Power Big Homie. Bro just pulled up on me at the crib & it seemed like we laughed for hours. The world gon miss you G. We most definitely lost a real 1," he wrote as a caption on Instagram, which was accompanied by a series of photos and the aforementioned art piece that Cube posted as well. Both rappers sent out heartfelt tributes that only begin to describe how much the world will miss Deebo.

R.I.P to Tiny "Deebo" Lister Jr. Peep the tribute posts by T.I. and Ice Cube below, and share some of your favorite moments and/or films of the late Hollywood legend that starred in movies like The Fifth Element, the DMX-led Never Die Alone and Little Nicky (seen above)