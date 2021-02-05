Ice Cube Addresses Trolls & Cancel Culture On "Trying To Maintain"

He's a rap legend who has built his empire through music, film, television, and production, and as many veterans have hung up their mics, Ice Cube isn't quite finished. The rapper has been in the news in recent months over his "Contract With Black America" as he attempts to bridge the gap between the Black community and political leaders, and although he took some heat for speaking with the Trump administration, Cube took it in stride.

On the heels of the news that he's soon to meet with President Joe Biden, Ice Cube returns with a new single, "Trying to Maintain." The last time we received an album from Cube was 2018's Everythang's Corrupt, so hopefully, this new release is a hint at a project to come. While we cross our fingers and await news of a forthcoming full-length project, stream Ice Cube's "Trying To Maintain" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

F*ck your cancel culture, bitch

You can't cancel a soldier, quit

See, I thought I told ya

Drunk or sober, tell you when it's over

Slap the sh*t out a Troller

I kill sh*t like Ebola

I'm the son, I'm the solar

Your baby mind is in a stroller