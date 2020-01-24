mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

iann dior's Surprise New Single "Good Day" Is The Positivity You Need

Alex Zidel
January 24, 2020 15:59
Good Day
iann dior

Texas rapper iann dior releases his first stand-alone single since "Industry Plant."


iann dior has a insane amount of potential and, with each new release, he gets closer to reaching his ceiling. The Texas rapper is climbing up a very tall ladder, backed by the production force known as Internet Money and working hand-in-hand with TenThousand Projects. dior has a very clear image of where he wants to be in the future and how he would like to present himself. Occupying a Juice WRLD type of lane, the rising star mixes clear imagery in his lyrics with crafty melody-making to stand out from the bunch. Much of his existing catalogue was fueled by heartache but his latest single "Good Day" points to a more positive side of dior.

Releasing his first stand-alone single since November's Industry Plant, iann dior surprised his fans with "Good Day." The song details dior's drug usage and his positive mindset when he's off the shrooms and the lean. While that's not the healthiest mindset to keep, dior has a big smile on his face and that's refreshing to see.

Watch the brand new music video below and let us know your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics:

How I feel? Man, I'm feeling great
Roll a Backwood, take it to the face
Remember I was down, but I won the race
I left my hometown, pull up in a Wraith

