iann dior Treats Fans With New Two-Pack "Still Here"

Potential 2021 XXL Freshman iann dior is on a roll. The young, genre-fluid artist has been putting in work for some years now, and following last year's massive Billboard Hot 100-topping single "Mood" with 24KGoldn, several fans are waiting to see what iann dior has in store for listeners when he eventually releases a full-length follow-up to last summer's I'm Gone.

This year alone, the rising artist has released a couple of collaborative singles, including "F*ck Up" with tristan. and "First Time" with Illenium, and today, the Puerto Rico-born rapper and singer has surprised his fans with a short new EP, titled Still Here.



Although iann dior fans likely would have preferred more new music from the nothings ever good enough multihyphenate, Still Here is a solid two-pack EP that features an emotional guest appearance from A Love Letter To You 4 artist Trippie Redd, keeping their collaborative streak from 2019's Industry Plant alive. The Big 14-assited song, "shots in the dark," kicks off the brief EP, and the heartfelt song even incorporates a nod to Trippie Redd's classic song "Love Scars." The other song housed on the Still Here EP is "don't wanna believe," which serves iann dior's first solo track of 2021.

Check out iann dior's two-pack EP Still Here below and let us know if you're feeling it.

Tracklist:

1. shots in the dark (feat. Trippie Redd)

2. don't wanna believe