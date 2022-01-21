mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

iann dior Shares New Album "On To Better Things" Featuring Lil Uzi Vert, Machine Gun Kelly, & Travis Barker

Alex Zidel
January 21, 2022 09:29
On To Better Things
iann dior

iann dior returns with his new album "On To Better Things" featuring Lil Uzi Vert, Machine Gun Kelly, and Travis Barker.


Corpus Christi, Texas-raised recording artist iann dior has returned with his latest studio album, titled On To Better Things. The fifteen-song project includes features from Lil Uzi Vert, Machine Gun Kelly, and Travis Barker, who appears on multiple tracks. On To Better Things also features the previously released single, "V12."

The album bends genre restrictions, leaning into pop, alt-rock, hip-hop, and trap. dior speaks about themes including love, heartbreak, loyalty, and looking toward a brighter future.


Production was handled by the likes of Taz Taylor, Omer Fedi, Cashmere Cat, and more.

The album's release was timed alongside dior's new gig as the face of MCM's 2022 S/S campaign.


Check out iann dior's new album below and let us know what you think. Are you a fan of the 22-year-old rising star?

Tracklist:

1. is it you
2. complicate it
3. V12 (feat. Lil Uzi Vert)
4. I might
5. heavy
6. dark angel (interlude)
7. obvious (feat. Travis Barker)
8. heartbreak3r
9. options
10. regret
11. thought it was (feat. Machine Gun Kelly & Travis Barker)
12. sinking (interlude)
13. let you
14. fallin'
15. hopeless romantic (feat. Travis Barker)

