iann dior Returns With New Single "V12" Featuring Lil Uzi Vert

After hitting a series of milestone achievements, including his first chart-topping single with 24kGoldn's "Mood," hitmaker iann dior is back with his latest single.

The Puerto Rican-born, Corpus Christi-raised vocalist has returned with his latest new music, enlisting Lil Uzi Vert for "V12." The track, which was produced by Taz Taylor, Nick Mira, and Cxdy, has been in the works for several months, and fans are excited to finally hear the finished version. It comes alongside a new music video, directed by Rudy Grazziani and iann dior.

The song premiered on Zane Lowe's Apple Music 1 show. It comes on the heels of iann's European tour announcement.

Check out iann dior's new single below, featuring Lil Uzi Vert.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by iann dior ð©ð½‍ðð (@ianndior)

Quotable Lyrics:

I'm in first, never last, never in reverse

It's a Thursday when I be drippin' down in Ricky O' like Uzi Vert, shit

The money stretching longer to the door

It's a Coldplay, when you get left right there, I said I'm gone