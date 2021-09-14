mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

iann dior Returns With New Single "V12" Featuring Lil Uzi Vert

Alex Zidel
September 14, 2021 15:19
iann dior is back with his latest single "V12" featuring Lil Uzi Vert.


After hitting a series of milestone achievements, including his first chart-topping single with 24kGoldn's "Mood," hitmaker iann dior is back with his latest single.

The Puerto Rican-born, Corpus Christi-raised vocalist has returned with his latest new music, enlisting Lil Uzi Vert for "V12." The track, which was produced by Taz Taylor, Nick Mira, and Cxdy, has been in the works for several months, and fans are excited to finally hear the finished version. It comes alongside a new music video, directed by Rudy Grazziani and iann dior.

The song premiered on Zane Lowe's Apple Music 1 show. It comes on the heels of iann's European tour announcement.

Check out iann dior's new single below, featuring Lil Uzi Vert.

Quotable Lyrics:

I'm in first, never last, never in reverse
It's a Thursday when I be drippin' down in Ricky O' like Uzi Vert, shit
The money stretching longer to the door 
It's a Coldplay, when you get left right there, I said I'm gone

