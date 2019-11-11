mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Iann Dior Makes "Industry Plant" Debut

Milca P.
November 11, 2019 01:01
Industry Plant
Iann Dior

Iann Dior shares new album.


With his rapid ascent being marked by accusations of "industry plant" status, Corpus Christie-bred artist Iann Dior has officially dropped off his debut album titled Industry Plant.

Arriving via 10K Projects, Industry Plant is equipped with 15 total tracks as featured appearances are shared between Travis Barker, Trippie Redd, and Gunna among others. 

Speaking with Zane Lowe, Dior discussed the new project, acknowledging the quick adjustment he had to make for such a rapid explosion in popularity and success, noting that his move to Los Angeles from Corpus Christie, Texas marked the first time he had ever "seen the world."

"I didn't know what an Uber was," he told the Beats 1 host.

Get into Industry Plant below.

