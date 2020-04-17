Iann Dior Links Up With Machine Gun Kelly & Travis Barker For "Sick And Tired"

Iann dior is "Sick and Tired" of his own toxicity, and he puts it all out on the table on his new collaboration with pop punk's latest dynamic duo, Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker. The 21-year-old artist has been dropping singles consistently this year ahead of the release of his upcoming album, I'm Gone, in May. Following in the footsteps of "Good Day" and "I Can't Sleep" with POORSTACY, "Sick and Tired" sees iann reuniting with his past collaborator, Travis Barker, with whom he previously joined forces on "Drakside" off dior's debut album, Industry Plant. Chopping it up on the drums, Barker called on his buddy MGK to assist dior with the vocals. Though dior's been associated with the "emo rap" sound popularized by the likes of his past collaborator Trippie Redd, "Sick and Tired" is heavily infused with pop punk, a genre adopted more and more by sometimes-rapper MGK and embedded into the fabric of the Blink 182 drummer's entire catalogue.

On the claustrophobic track, dior and MGK are "sick and tired" of being stuck inside the house with nothing to do but self-destruct. It feels like an obvious reference to the current state of the world, almost too on-the-nose about the trials and tribulations of self-isolation. Although the Mooch-directed visuals were (hopefully) shot prior to quarantine, some massive green microbes appear in the window of MGK's house at one point, signifying the looming danger of the outside world right now.

Quotable Lyrics

It's every time, that you cross my mind

Remember the times but I know that you won't ever change

I'm not sober enough, sick and tired of love

If you draw that line, bae, I hope you know I'm crossin' it