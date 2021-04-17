iann dior Laments The End Of A Relationship On "don't wanna believe"

iann dior is one of the biggest up-and-coming artists right now and over the last few years, he has been grinding it out by dropping new projects that are filled with pop-punk influences. The biggest genre of the mid-2000s is seeing a massive resurgence and much of it is being brought to the forefront by hip-hop acts like dior. On Friday, he dropped a two-track EP, and the second effort off of the project is called "don't wanna believe."

This song features heavy themes of heartbreak as dior speaks on a relationship he recently ended. The other person is feeling bad and confused although dior wants to shoulder the blame for it all. The singing and instrumental work in tandem with one another and it's yet another great effort from the artist.

Quotable Lyrics:

I never meant to upset ya (Yeah-yeah)

Playing with your feelings leads you in the wrong direction (Woah)

Karma came around, leaving me with all this messin'

I don't wanna clean it 'cause it's already been done with