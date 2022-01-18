iann dior Calls On Travis Barker & Machine Gun Kelly For "thought it was"

iann dior has been one of the most promising names in the new crop of artists emerging. Singles like "Mood" propelled him into stardom but he's continued to keep a steady stream of music since its release in 2020. Now, the rapper is preparing for his debut album, due out this Friday, titled On To Better Things.

Ahead of its release, he came through with a brand new single off of the project titled, "thought it was" ft. Travis Barker and Machine Gun Kelly, who offer assistance on this emo-tinged record.

His upcoming project will boast a slew of appearances from Travis Barker, as well as a feature from Lil Uzi Vert.

Peep the entire tracklist below.

1. is it you

2. complicate it

3. v12 (ft. Lil Uzi Vert)

4. i might

5. heavy

6. dark angel interlude

7. obvious (ft. Travis Barker)

8. heartbreak3r

9. options

10. regret

11. thought it was (ft. Machine Gun Kelly & Travis Barker)

12. sinking interlude

13. let you

14. fallin

15. hopeless romantic (ft. Travis Barker)



Quotable Lyrics

This my last hope, before I let go

I can't breathe, I'm sinking low

So I use smoke to get high

I mean, I use this to hide

