mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

iann dior & Trippie Redd Tend To Their Love Scars On "Shots In The Dark"

Joshua Robinson
April 16, 2021 12:53
156 Views
00
0
Iann Dior/10K ProjectsIann Dior/10K Projects
Iann Dior/10K Projects

shots in the dark
iann dior Feat. Trippie Redd

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

iann dior and Trippie Redd team up for the emotional new song "shots in the dark."


Since he and 24KGoldn surprisingly took command of the Billboard Hot 100 last year with their viral hit "Mood," iann dior's career has been reaching new heights. The Puerto Rico-born artist recently appeared on Glass Animals' revamped version of "Heat Waves" as well as his close collaborator 24KGoldn's debut album El Dorado.

Now, the 22-year-old singer and rapper is back with the new EP Still Here, which is essentially a two-pack that features the singles "shots in the dark" and "don't wanna believe." While the latter of the two tracks marks his first solo single of 2021, "shots in the dark" is an emotional new song that feature's Hip-Hop's resident emo-rap star, Trippie Redd.

In this image released on December 31, Iann Dior performs at Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021 broadcast on December 31, 2020 and January 1, 2021.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

"shots in the dark" finds both iann dior and Trippie Redd in their feelings as they tend to love scars that were brought about by lovers who couldn't fully commit to their relationships. iann dior holds his own against Trippie with an incredible heartfelt verse, but longtime fans of Trippie Redd will be thrilled to hear the Pegasus artist kick off his verse with an interpolation from his classic track "Love Scars."

Scroll down to check out iann dior and Trippie Redd's animated lyric video for their new collaboration "shots in the dark".

Quotable Lyrics

You'll always be on the same sh*t, and I know
Bag full of wishes, but they seem to never work
It's crazy how fast you went from sweet to so cold
And now it's 'bout that time that I should really let it go

iann dior
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  156
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
iann dior Trippie Redd
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS iann dior & Trippie Redd Tend To Their Love Scars On "Shots In The Dark"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject