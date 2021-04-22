iann dior & Trippie Redd Channel "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" Vibes In New Video

iann diorr and Trippie Redd's new single "shots in the dark" gets some "Star Wars"-inspired visuals, and it picks up where their 2019 video for "gone girl" left off.

Friday, iann dior returned with his first singles of the year as a lead artist and packaged them together under the Still Here EP. The two-pack included the lamenting heartbreak song "don't wanna believe" as well as the Trippie Redd-featured "shots in the dark." Since Still Here's release, the latter of the two singles has been gaining a considerably bigger amount of steam, so it makes sense that today, iann dior has decided to share the sci-fi visuals for "shots in the dark."

Loyal fans of iann dior will likely remember that he and Trippie Redd previously collaborated on "gone girl," a song from iann dior's 2019 full-length effort Industry Plant, and the two artists went on to release its wonky sci-fi music video that portrayed iann dior and Trippie Redd boarding a rocket to go to outer space. Two years later, the music video for "shots in the dark" picks up where the video for "gone girl" left off.

The visuals for "shots in the dark" begin with an obvious nod to the iconic scene in Star Wars: The Force Awakens in which Fin (played by John Boyega) crashed on a desert planet and popped up into the frame looking absolutely bewildered. From there, the Star Wars references thin out a bit, but iann dior does stumble upon Trippie Redd, who is hilariously wearing regular clothes, in a Star Wars-esque bar.

Head to the top to check out iann dior and Trippie Redd's new music video for "shots in the dark" and let us know in the comments how you feel about the duo's ongoing sci-fi video series.