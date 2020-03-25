IAMSU! Keeps Is Back With "Whoa 3x"

IAMSU! has been blessing us with slaps for years but it feels like we need some of his high-energy these days more than ever. Thankfully, he returned with a brand new bop titled, "Whoa 3x." The short effort runs for a little under two minutes. However, it's one of those joints that you'll wish ran a bit longer. With a catchy hook in place, IAMSU!'s effortless charisma carries the song as he punches in with swift bars are equal parts fly as they are threatening. "Aye, stop the nonsense/ Get straight to the guap/ Dreadlocks like a mop/ N***a play, he get mopped," he raps on the track.

IAMSU!, along with the rest of the HBK Gang, recently dropped off The Pop Up Vol. 1.

Quotable Lyrics

Like, Whoa, whoa, whoa

I got gang everywhere I go

I spend your advance on clothes

They gon' open up shop when its closed