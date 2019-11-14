IAMSU! Goes In On New Album "Boss Up V" With Kool John, Dave Steezy, & More

IAMSU! is way too slept on. The 29-year-old from Richmond, California is one of the most influential West Coast artists to have broken out in the last decade, coming through strong to complete a solid discography. Heartbreak Suzy has already dropped a number of projects this year but he decided to close out 2019 with the latest instalment in his Boss Up series, dropping Boss Up V this week and representing the HBK gang with precision and mastery.
Enlisting help from Skipper, Kool John, Show Banga, and Dave Steezy, Boss Up V is officially out now with eighteen new tracks available for our consumption. Let us know what your favorite track is and be sure to leave your rating above.
Tracklist:
1. Intro
2. Side By Side
3. San Pablo Ave
4. Payola (feat. Skipper)
5. Bay Area Funk
6. Top Down (feat. Kool John)
7. On The Side
8. I Tap Danced When I Was Little
9. Foolish
10. 30 Years
11. The Pros
12. Live Like Us
13. 45 Jordan (feat. Show Banga)
14. 6AM
15. Bands (feat. Dave Steezy)
16. Wipe Me Down
17. Milestones
18. A Lot To Offer