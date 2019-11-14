IAMSU! Goes In On New Album "Boss Up V" With Kool John, Dave Steezy, & More

IAMSU! is way too slept on. The 29-year-old from Richmond, California is one of the most influential West Coast artists to have broken out in the last decade, coming through strong to complete a solid discography. Heartbreak Suzy has already dropped a number of projects this year but he decided to close out 2019 with the latest instalment in his Boss Up series, dropping Boss Up V this week and representing the HBK gang with precision and mastery.

Enlisting help from Skipper, Kool John, Show Banga, and Dave Steezy, Boss Up V is officially out now with eighteen new tracks available for our consumption. Let us know what your favorite track is and be sure to leave your rating above.

Tracklist:

1. Intro

2. Side By Side

3. San Pablo Ave

4. Payola (feat. Skipper)

5. Bay Area Funk

6. Top Down (feat. Kool John)

7. On The Side

8. I Tap Danced When I Was Little

9. Foolish

10. 30 Years

11. The Pros

12. Live Like Us

13. 45 Jordan (feat. Show Banga)

14. 6AM

15. Bands (feat. Dave Steezy)

16. Wipe Me Down

17. Milestones

18. A Lot To Offer