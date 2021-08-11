Hyperpop Rapper Midwxst Releases New Single "Tic Tac Toe"

Hyper-pop has been dominating all year with artists including 100 gecs, glaive, and many others making noise on the internet. With an amplified focus on catchy melodies and electronic-based nostalgic production, a lane has been forming for hip-hop to create yet another subgenre, slightly differing from the rage sound being popularized by artists like Trippie Redd, Playboi Carti, and Lil Uzi Vert.

Over the last few months, Indiana artist midwxst has been blowing up on TikTok, creating unmissable rhymes over blaring synths and production that feels like it was made specifically for 16-bit video games. Today, the rising rapper released his new video for "Tic Tac Toe," making his official HNHH introduction with the Nirvan-directed video.

midwxst is truly like nothing that you've heard before in hip-hop. Check out his new song below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Playin' my opps like tic tac toe

If I really wanted to, I could steal your hoe

My head on a swivel, I stay on my toes

Don't wanna text you, I'm finna go ghost

Doin' too much, bitch you doin' the most

When I get me a deal, I'm finna have a toast

Go to Chicago, I feel like D Rose

You know that I'm speeding when I hit the road