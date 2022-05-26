Tragedy struck Uvalde, TX earlier this week when a mass shooting occurred at Robb Elementary School. 19 people were killed, including a teacher named Irma Garcia. It is now being reported that her husband, Joe Garcia, has passed away days later after suffering a medical emergency.



Brandon Bell/Getty Images

A GoFundMe account was launched by Garcia's cousin, Debra Garcia Austin, who confirmed the death of Joe. She explained that he "died as a result of a medical emergency," while other family members have stated that he passed away from grief.

"Please keep our family in your thoughts and prayers,” the update on the fundraiser reads. “I truly believe Joe died of a broken heart and losing the love of his life of more than 30 years was too much to bear.”

Various news outlets have reported that he passed away from a heart attack. Martinez, Garcia's nephew, mourned the death of his uncle in a tweet. "EXTREMELY heartbreaking and come with deep sorrow to say that my Tia Irma’s husband Joe Garcia has passed away due to grief, i truly am at a loss for words for how we are all feeling, PLEASE PRAY FOR OUR FAMILY, God have mercy on us, this isn’t easy," he wrote.

Irma and Joe Garcia were married for 24 years and are survived by their four children.

We'll keep you posted on any more updates regarding the investigation into the Uvalde shooting in Texas.