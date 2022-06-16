Hunxho Feels Like He's "Xhosen" On His Latest Project

Three months ago, Hunxho turned heads with the release of Street Poetry, a sprawling 16-track project that featured the likes of 21 Savage, NoCap, and 2ndTrenchBaby. Today, the Atlanta native is back with his second project of the year, but this time around, Hunxho trades in the star power for Street Poetry for an introspective and vulnerable EP.

Titled Xhosen, the 300 Entertainment artist's new release is also a much leaner effort than its predecessor, and the nine-track project is also devoid of other rappers, with only one guest feature being credited to rising melodic ensemble WanMor — who just so happen to be the children of Boyz II Men's Wanyá Morris.



In a recent profile Q&A with HNHH, Hunxho revealed that Xhosen is a very personal body of work, as it shares its namesake with his son Xhosen and it reflects his belief that he's chosen due to his ability to overcome so many trials and tribulations in his personal life. Led by the previously released singles "Fight" and "1, 2, 3," Xhosen is a moving new offering from one of Atlanta's new rising stars.

Scroll down to check out the tracklist for Xhosen and give it a listen on your preferred streaming platform.

Tracklist:

1. Heartless

2. It's Gone Be Alright

3. Love Myself

4. Where I'm Going

5. Fight

6. Come On

7. 22

8. 1, 2, 3

9. Made It This Far